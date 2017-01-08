Transcript for How healthy is the food bowl trend?

Turn to our eat the best swap the rest. The bold trend popping up at restaurants all across the country touted as a healthy meal. Our Becky Worley tried it out and she joins us from San Francisco with a reality check. Hi, Becky. Bowls served warm or cold. A new way to combine leafy green, vegetables and grains but as you embrace the new trend, make sure you know what's going into the bowl you choose. There's always something new in healthy eating. Right now, bowls. What it is could be green, could be grains, could be toppings, a little dressing. It soups so healthy. It be healthy. If depends what you put in. Reporter: Some options. Kfc has a bowl. This is fried chicken, melted cheese, potatoes and gravy. The kfc bowl has 25 grams of protein, 34 grams of fat, 81 grams of carbs and the sodium, 2,310 milligrams. That's massive. That's huge. This is almost the entire daily value for sodium. We found a few examples that loaded up the calories, sodium and fats like this make your own bowl. This has almost 900 calories in it. The calories are for sure coming from these candied nuts and these dried fruits with added sugar. Reporter: But on the flip side look at this one, 15 grams of protein, just 3 1/2 grams of fat, 44 grams of carbs and a low 170 milligrams of sodium. This when I see this is the kind of bowl that I want folks to reach up and get. Reporter: Look for bowls with clearly articulated nutritional info and steer away from dressings, fruits and nuts. Acai -- The benefits of antioxidants. Reduction of heart disease and helps with decreasing inflammation throughout the body. Reporter: But it's the frozen mix that gets Maya's attention. This has 67 grams of sugar which is a lot of sugar in one sitting. Reporter: Jamba juice tells us the sugar content is natural from fruit and honey and they recommend this bowl as a nutritious meal while offering other options with lower natural sugar content so while bowls can be healthy, it's not the dish you eat it in, it's what's in the dish. We reach the out to kfc but haven't gotten a response from them, George. And, Becky, these plates here are right in front of me have tips. Yeah, when it comes to portions, let's talk about leafy green, the sky is the limit. Same with nonstarchy vegetables but look at the items, the deck of cards, that's how much lean protein you should have, chicken, fish or tofu all chopped up. The egg, that's the portion size for grains like quinoa that you have and beans, finally, one ounce is the proper amount of cheese. That's the equivalent of a pair of dice. I'm rolling snake eyes belting that I always overserve myself on that one. Oh, no question about that. Okay, Becky, thanks very much.

