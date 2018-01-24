Transcript for Heavy rain causes flood warnings and ice jams in Northeast

Now to those flooding fears in the northeast. Ice jams are forming in the Connecticut river clogging that river up. You can see them forming in this image from space and gio Benitez is in east haddam, Connecticut, where they're facing flooding warning. What's going on? Reporter: Hey, Michael. Good morning to you. Listen, this is just not what we're used to seeing in Connecticut. Lifelong residents say they've never seen anything like this. I want you to look at our live drone cam because what I want you to see, this just goes on for miles and miles. It just goes on for six miles, in fact, all the way into another town. That's just how far it guess and want to take that drone up a little bit so you can see how far this goes down. This is the Connecticut river and right now it just looks much more like the arctic. I want you to take a look at this video right now because here's what's such a danger. These ice jams are just so intense that the water actually started flowing backwards at one point in some parts flooding some areas on the way back and I want you to take a look at another piece of video, okay. Here in Connecticut the coast guard has been sending out ice cutters, but you can just see the trouble they've had here, in fact, some of the cutters have actually gotten stuck so now we're seeing cutters coming in from places like New York, they're coming in from other states just to help out so really, Michael, just no telling how long it's going to take to fix this problem. Some incredible video from that drone, gio. And temperatures were a little warmer yesterday so did that help out at all? Reporter: It helped a little bit, but the problem here is that starting right now, the temperatures are going to start dropping. In fact, it's going to be below freezing very soon and worried about a refreeze. Thank you very much, gio. Boy -- I can't believe -- all my years living in Connecticut never have seen anything like that.

