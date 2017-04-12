Transcript for Heavy snow blankets parts of the West

to start with that blast of bitter cold that's moving across the country. It's dropping temperatures as much as 20 to 30 degrees in some places and it's the beginning of a good one-two winter punch that could bring blizzard conditions and ginger tracking it and going to tell us when and where it could hit. Hey, good morning to you, Michael Flynn. Already started in the pacific northwest up to 18 inches of snow. This is snoqualmie pass, Washington. They've been getting hit hard this winter but look where it's going to move. Blizzard warnings in Beth south and North Dakota, parts of Minnesota and those high wind warnings up through Wisconsin. That's for up to 55-mile-per-hour gusts. You take that, you add this arctic air. It is going to feel with windchills like zero at business Mary, 4, Minneapolis and watch as it pushing east, ccago only feels like 13. By Thursday morning and it will get here to the northeast and be chilling out as we head Friday into Saturday. Chill out doesn't sound as good. Much more on where it goes and how long the bitter cold sticks around. Seems like you're fighting a little bit of a cold yourself. I woke up like this. You woke up like this. All right, beginner, thank you. She will, of course, track the system all morning long for us.

