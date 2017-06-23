Transcript for Heavy winds, tornadoes rip through the South

Following dangerous tornadoes and floods. Steve osunsami is on the ground in hard hit Fairfield, Alabama, with more. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. I'm standing in front of what's left of this store that took a direct hit. There's at whiskey aisle right there. The J & B and dewers are still standing on the shelf. Look, what happened to the bourbon torn apart. This town was caught by surprise by the storm. People inside these businesses at the time. This is what's left of an oil service station. As you can see, the walls were torn apart by the high winds. For many this was a rough night of wild weather across the south. It just hit here in Fairfield. It was big, guys. It was really big. Reporter: A confirmed ef-2 tornado came tearing through the small town terrorizing family, destroying their businesses. Four people were hurt. The only thing left standing here, these two shelves. It lasted about two or three minutes and it was gone. Reporter: Even from a distance you could see the 120-mile-an-hour winds, people here had to run for cover. The violent winds cut through power lines. This morning more than a thousand people here are still without power. What's left of Cindy is not going away quietly across the south. The strong winds plus the high tide added to the heavy rains were more than enough to flood this highway and just off the coast of Pensacola, this waterspout was spinning up less than a mile from shore. Oh, my lord. Reporter: Authorities are still telling some families that they still nd to leave their homes for higher ground. More than a foot of rain is soaking parts of Mississippi leaving people in this neighborhood nearly underwater. The water is up about three or four more feet than yesterday. Reporter: Even the fire ants are trying to beat the rain. No one here was killed and authorities say that is a blessing. They're encouraging anyone that doesn't need to be in the area to stay away. Many of the roads are still blocked. Robin. Good recommendation there, all right, Steve, thank you. To ginger now who has more on where the remnants of tropical storm Cindy are heading. Ginger. You can see right here where the center or the circulation of what's left of Cindy still in northeast Arkansas about to make its way through Memphis. Heavy rain part of the threat today. The flash flood threat from Huntington, West Virginia and Pittsburgh back to Jackson, Mississippi. Atlanta still included. Don't be surprised if you see severe weather or flash flooding today anywhere in that region because we've got that cold front squeezing together with the remnants, kind of ab norbyinor norbyinor norbyinor norbying -- absorbing that. Don't forget damaging threats a threat and a couple storm segments and powering winds.

