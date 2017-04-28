Transcript for Heineken releases politically-charged commercial

Donny, you're here because of this Heineken, their pull off on politics. On the heels of the controversial Kendall Jenner ad by Pepsi, the beer giant is trying to succeed where pepty didn't. A social experiment. Bringing together people with opposele spoes opposing social views. Nem nichl today is man hating. I would describe myself a feminist 100%. That's not right. You can't, you're a man. Be man. Or you're a female, be a female. Let me help you. Attention, please now stand to watch a short film. Feminism today is definitely an excuse for man-hating. Transgender, it is var odd. I am -- a daughter. A wife. I am, transgender. You now have a choice. You may go. Or you can stay and discuss your differences over a beer. Yeah, beer and discuss. I've been brought up in a way where, everything's black and white. But life isn't black and white. I got chills. Pretty pi powerful. Very powerful. This is part of a broader marketing campaign. What is Heineken trying to do? Is it effective? Is. Bravo. I was watching everybody in the studio. This contrasts with Pepsi. There's a thing now called commercials with a conscience. That is the zeitgeist. Pepsi did it wrong. Give Pepsi to a police officer and he won't get in a fight with black lives matter protester. Versus Heineken. Displaying this message, hey, we're not so different. They don't overplay their hand. It's not like Heineken is solving a problem. They had them building a bar together. Then there was a reason. Sit down, talk it over. Marvelous message. That's whit it's so effective. And the big difference teen the two. Pepsi was laughable to say that a soft drink is going sol a problem. This was done with such a deft touch. It's a beautiful message. As an ad guy, I very rarely see ads that have a true impact on who we are and how we behave. Great athds hold up. Every parent should show this to their child. I agree. This is an important piece of communication. Maybe it's the future of advertising. It's a four-minute ad. We have more in common than not. Thank you, Donny. Coming up, a parenting alert about the family who took their popular YouTube videos so far. The authorities got involved. Come on back.

