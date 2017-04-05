Hero cop reunites with boy he rescued from pond

More
Aaron Bulmer, a Topeka, Kansas, police officer, said he knew he had just "a matter of seconds" when he pulled Elijah Hamby, 3, from a pond.
1:16 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hero cop reunites with boy he rescued from pond

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47198746,"title":"Hero cop reunites with boy he rescued from pond ","duration":"1:16","description":"Aaron Bulmer, a Topeka, Kansas, police officer, said he knew he had just \"a matter of seconds\" when he pulled Elijah Hamby, 3, from a pond.","url":"/GMA/video/hero-cop-reunites-boy-rescued-pond-47198746","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.