Transcript for Hero cop, surfers rescue swimmers caught in rip current

Thank you, Amy. Now to an amazing rescue that was caught on camera. Two beachgoers were caught in a rip current but saved by hero officer and surfers and ABC's gio Benitez is on the scene at rockaway beach in New York. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Michael, good morning to you. Incredible, the two sisters say they were going into the water to wash off the sand when a powerful rip current knocked them over and dragged them out to sea. Panic on the shore, watch this cell phone video showing the dramatic rescue of two people stuck in rip currents in danger of drowning. But a 23-year-old NYPD officer happened to be right there. It was all good timing. I'm down here for the summer. We have large crowds coming in all right Billy Lauria stripped off his belt and gun and jumped in the water. When he realized there was more than one, he enlisted the help of surfers. We got you, stay calm. Reporter: One of the rescued now speaking out. I panicked, I'm going to drown. I'm going to drown. He saved my life and my kids' life. Reporter: This won't be the last rip current emergency. So experts remind us if you get caught up in one just don't swim directly to the shore. Swim parallel to the shore and get out of it first. Michael. All right, thank you, gio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.