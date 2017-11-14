'Hero' father who thwarted alleged attempted kidnapping speaks out

More
Terry Brackney of Baker, Florida, said he is "praying for peace of mind" after the arrests of four armed teenagers who allegedly planned to kidnap Brackney's teenage daughter.
2:40 | 11/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Hero' father who thwarted alleged attempted kidnapping speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51134662,"title":"'Hero' father who thwarted alleged attempted kidnapping speaks out","duration":"2:40","description":"Terry Brackney of Baker, Florida, said he is \"praying for peace of mind\" after the arrests of four armed teenagers who allegedly planned to kidnap Brackney's teenage daughter.","url":"/GMA/video/hero-father-thwarted-alleged-attempted-kidnapping-speaks-51134662","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.