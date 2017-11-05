Hiker and dog rescued after 6 days in Montana wilderness

Madeline Connelly, 23, said a "huge mistake" on a hike with her dog in the Great Bear Wilderness resulted in her being lost in "treacherous weather conditions" until she was found by rescuers.
2:17 | 05/11/17

Transcript for Hiker and dog rescued after 6 days in Montana wilderness

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Madeline Connelly, 23, said a "huge mistake" on a hike with her dog in the Great Bear Wilderness resulted in her being lost in "treacherous weather conditions" until she was found by rescuers.
