Hiker rescued after becoming trapped under 1,500-pound boulder

The 30-year-old woman was unconscious when firefighters pulled the boulder off her on North Table Mountain in Jefferson County, Colorado, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
0:37 | 04/06/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Hiker rescued after becoming trapped under 1,500-pound boulder
Dramatic rescue on the Colorado Rockies a hiker visiting from Europe became trapped beneath a 15100. Pound boulder that fell down a hillside. Crossing her legs rescue teams had to bring in heavy lifting equipment and it took them two hours before they were able to free her. Then they had to carry her up the steep rocky terrain to a helicopter. Is he would airlifted to a hospital sheathing critical condition this morning. And dig put in perspective to perspective that boulder fell the equivalent of a three story three story from 33 building before it landed how. Incredible she survived you actually can't thank goodness for all of those rescuers braving the look that terrain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

