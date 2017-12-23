Transcript for Holiday gift tech tips for parents

Toys have evolved from blocks and board games into essentially computers. I sound like I'm 98 years old. Well, if you're one of those who is also putting some of these high-tensich toys Becky Worley has advice for you. Ah, there are three words that strike fear in the hearts of parents, some assembly required. I remember spending three hours one Christmas trying to assemble what seemed like an overly complicated red wagon. Now, technology has fewer screws and parts you can lose but a lot of assembly is still required. So many toys these days are paired with apps so this is the big tip. If you are giving a toy that pairs with an app or mobile device, ask the question today, which device will the kid use it with? Your phone, like you, the parent's phone. I have gone down this route. Big mistake. Say good-bye to your phone. You will never see it again the first few days after Christmas and when you get it back it will be out of juice. Another alternative you may be banking on letting your kids use an older hand-me-down device but these often aren't compatible with the apps that run new toys. So today, install the app on the device the kid is going to use with their new toy. Make sure it's compatible and if it's not compatible, you might just want to pull it from the present pile and return it. You do not need that assembly headache on Christmas. So that's my parting wisdom to you, guys. Merry Christmas. That's why all the toys I give my kid are wooden. Oh. No apps. Where is the fun in that. He doesn't have an iPad? He's got everything. Exactly. What, who do you think I'm kidding? Becky, thank you very much for that.

