Hollywood fights back against Rotten Tomatoes ratings

More
Major studios are looking for creative ways to avoid online ratings sites to get moviegoers to purchase tickets, including delaying reviews.
3:05 | 08/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hollywood fights back against Rotten Tomatoes ratings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49006376,"title":"Hollywood fights back against Rotten Tomatoes ratings ","duration":"3:05","description":"Major studios are looking for creative ways to avoid online ratings sites to get moviegoers to purchase tickets, including delaying reviews. ","url":"/GMA/video/hollywood-fights-back-rotten-tomatoes-ratings-49006376","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.