Transcript for Hollywood Insider Discusses Carrie Fisher's Place in Film History

Let's bring in Matthew Bellamy was the executive editor of the Hollywood reporter he's in our LA bureau this morning Matthew good morning to you. Good morning to she's only six years old that we know of if Carrie Fisher had any recent health concerns. Room we don't know if she had anything heart related or anything related to this particular incident. But she has been very open about some of our other health struggles over the year everything from. Depression into alcoholism two. Some electro shock therapy that she underwent to help with her depression she's been open about these types of things some bi polarism as well. It's unrelated it it done note of any of this had anything to do with what happened but she has had some health issues in the past. We know she's involved in the next Star Wars movie where in that's where are they in that film in terms of production. Well a spokesperson for Disney told me yesterday that. Production on episode eight of Star Wars is wrapped their finished. That doesn't mean there isn't some boys over other ancillary things to be done but the main filming of the film is over. So if he if you would gain could you talk a little bit about Carrie Fisher's historical place in Hollywood. Absolutely -- she mini note around the world this princess lay out. But in Hollywood she really is royalties everything from her upbringing with two very famous parents she started a Warren Beatty movie in high school. In 1973 she was in Champloo that was her debut. And she film Star Wars and she was nineteen years old it seems like she's been famous forever because she has her entire life. And not only as an actress she's an accomplished writer and author. And in Hollywood she is a well known script doctor meaning she works on. Screenplays and helps that the writer behind the scenes as much as she is in front of the camera. But incredible career she's had it lets hope it continues Matthew Melanie we really appreciate your analysis there from morning. And a reminder keep it here on ABC news and abcnews.com. We'll be updating Carrie Fisher's condition all day long we're back over to you keeping her and Arafat.

