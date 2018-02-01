Transcript for Hollywood women unveil anti-harassment movement

We'll begin with the new movement called time's up. It is bringing more than 300 Hollywood women together to help people across all industries to help fight sexual harassment in the industry. We'll speak with two of the founders in a moment. First you have details. We know me too got the conversation started but now time's up is offering solutions to battle sexual harassment and to create change at workplaces across the country for all women. This morning, a-list actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole kidman and Jennifer Lawrence joining forces with behind-the-scenes power players like "Scandal" executive producer Shonda rhimes to fight sexual harassment in tinseltown and beyond. The coalition of more than 300 women calling itself time's up taking out a full page ad in newspapers including "The new York Times" writing now unlike ever before our access to the media and to important decision makers has the potential of leading to real accountability and consequences. The initiative a response to the avalanche of sexual misconduct allegations rocking Hollywood and beyond. Actress Ashley Judd a member of time's up TD Diane sawyer of her alleged experience with Harvey Weinstein. Then he obviously grabbed my hand. It's like the look on my face is abject terror like I can see it in my eyes. Reporter: But time's up also vowing to help less privileged women fight back saying, to every woman employed in agriculture who has to fend off unwanted sexual advances from her boss, every janitor trapped nightly in a building with a predatory supervisor, we stand you, we supportyou. The initiative establishing a legal defense fund for working class women backed by $13 million in donations from the likes of Meryl Streep and director Steven Spielberg. Shonda rhimes telling "The new York Times" if this group of women can't fight for a model for other women who don't have as much power and privilege, then who can? "Time's" up is also urging women to wear black to vext Sunday's golden globes and use red carpet interviews to speak out against sexual harassment as well as gender and racial inequality in Hollywood and organizers say they have already heard of male actors who plan to do the same which is a pretty cool united Way to confront this. Getting involved and so, Amy, we'll talk to two of the founders of time's up, they're joining us exclusively. Attorney nine that Shaw and Tina tchen who helped spearhead and was chief of staff of former first lady Michelle Obama. Thank you both so much for being with us. Ni Nina, let me start with you. Good morning. Good morning. Tell me how this group came together in I'd like to say that we're outrage funneled into action. You have a group of women all of us were obscenely disturbed as was all of America as was all of the world about what had happened and we immediately started to say, what can we do? What can we do to make a difference? And it began as a series of meetings and the attendance grew and it grew and because we were all people who were in -- used to getting things done, they say you get something done, ask a busy woman and here we are today. And as Amy said in her report, Nina, this is about getting solutions, I mean it's great the me too, to continue the conversation but time's up is about solutions. Nina. It is. Yeah, the solutions that we're looking for are, for example, the legal defense fund. Time's up legal defense fund that we started now has $13.5 million in donations on our go fund me page including 5 and $10 donations and the purpose of the fund is the attorneys stepping up to help them is to help low income women like the januaitorjanitors, like thehome health workers who don't have the means to get representation that they need to protect themselves when they speak out and to assert their rights. Tina, this is the difference with the legal defense fund because the me too movement was started in 1997 by that Ronna Burke, an activist but it wasn't until Hollywood got involved that it got so much attention and there are women of color and lower income women who felt they have been left out of the conversation and this will address this, this fund will, Tina. Well, that's the whole purpose of it. I mean the real object of the fund is to make sure women who are voiceless who don't have representation and are afraid to come forward know now they have access to legal resources, so anyone who needs those, we have partnered with the national women's law center who you know, robin is a 45-year-old women's rights organization, well respected, fighting for these rights for decades. They will be the home for the time's up legal defense fund. They have a portal and button for legal assistance on their website. I urge folks who need help to go to that and I urge attorneys who want to volunteer to go to the website as well to volunteer and folks who want to donate to go to the go fund me page because we need to -- litigation is expensive. Legal representation is expensive and we want to make sure people have the resources to speak out. And the fund is growing and, Nina, just explain a little bit more about how those funds will be used. Well, as of this morning, 4100 people had donated more than $13 million to the fund. And one of the wonderful things about having the national law center involved is we have an in place organization with a history of standing up for the rights of women who will be able to both help people who come to the fund and also help attorneys who are interested in being part of the representation. I think it matches the best of both worlds. Last question and start with you, Nina. A lot of men have felt left out of the conversation, the me foo moveme too movement as such and know men need to be involved in this movement. Oh, absolutely, robin. We're all in this together, at the end of the day, these are about abuses of power and these abuses of power will end when we have parity and we'll only have parity when we all come to the table together. So me too and time's up is -- it's really about -- I should say this about time's up, it's really about bringing all people to the table including our allies. When you look at the men who have donated to the go fund me, and they've said wonderful things and talked about wanting to be involved, I think that's proof of their need to be involved. Our need 0 have them involved and us all going forward together. We are seeing that with time's up and our time is almost up but I'll give you the final word, Tina. Well, it's not just about sexual harassment, it's about really changing the way our workplaces work to make them fairer for everyone and need men and women eneveryone involved so thank you. That's a good bottom line, Tina, good to see you again, Nina, thank you both very very much. I'm sure we'll have more conversations and solutions going forward. Thank you so much.

