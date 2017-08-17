Transcript for 'It's like going home again': Chris Meloni dishes on 'Wet Hot American Summer' remake

We're back now with the "Wet hot American summer" reboot. Now in its second season on Netflix. Rob recently sat down with star Christopher meloni to talk about getting the cast back together again at campfirewood. It's firewood camp. The camp is in danger. Again? Yeah, again. They need me. That means I need you. You know the ins and outs of that camp like you know the ins and outs of the back of your hand. Reporter: The cult classic with a star-studded cast is back. The "Wet hot American summer" gang reunited ten years later on Netflix. What's it like doing this reunion? Fantastic. There's been such enthusiasm and how it tartstarted. It came out as a film and kind of got lost in the shuffle but then became this cult thing and so now it has a second and third life. Did you go to a camp like campfirewood as a kid. I did but mine was more of you're not quite smart enough to get into our school so in lieu of summer school you're going to go to our summer camp. You weren't even smart enough for summer school? Is that what you're telling me? Pretty close. I'm so into camp. Everybody in that cast, who would be the one you'd choose to bunk with at summer camp? Well, I think Bradley cooper. What? Why is that? No, no, I'm going to take that back. He'd get all the girls. He'd get all the girls. Maybe Amy Poehler because she would have an in to the whole theater scene. Let's rage. We're an ABC family and had to dig deep to get you into an ABC show. "Dinosaurs." Just do what you do natural. This character rocked the bandanna. How did the ladies like it? You know, I guess it attracted the ladies who were into the whole bandanna look. Guys with mullets get dates too. What got you into acting. I realized I was really ill-equipped for any other kind of career or to do anything in civilized society. And so I thought, you know, let me act out in a -- in a place that maybe they'll pay me for it. I've never been happier or more fulfilled doing what I'm doing right now. For "Good morning America," rob Marciano, ABC news, new York. Wow! How much do we love Christopher? You can see "Wet hot American summer" now on Netflix.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.