Transcript for How to host the ultimate outdoor paint splash bash

??? hot for the summer ??? It's a great time to get outside for a paint splash bash. Here is DIY expert Nicole Sasha inviting everyone to unplug in stores this Saturday at Michael's from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Purchase a canvas and have fun splatter painting for free. Okay, so the weather is great. Parents want kids off their screens. This is a guaranteed way to do it. A color party and we'll get wild with splatter guns and paint. Who doesn't love a party with a ponchoey Michael and ginger -- They're so ready. But first show me how to do had. You set up the stations first. Your outdoor paint stations. This is a little hack. I have a tub from Michael's and a pool noodle. Come with me, we're going to look at the paint. So, parents at home this is what we did. Put half paint, half wear and then we've got these pumpers and you are going to fill them with paint just like this. Okay. And then are you ready for a splash. Yes. Okay, tip number three is push hard. Ready. Oh, my god. Okay. This is amazing. You guys. Let's do this. This is your station. You have your -- You guys are competing for the most paint on your canvases. What? Whoo. It's slippery out here. Host, are you ready to go. Yes. One, two, three, go. Oh, Michael is on it. Michael is on it. There. Push hard. Push hard. I'll help you out, Sara. Six, five, four, three, two, one. Oh, my gosh. We have a prize. Wait. This is really nice. We have a prize. This is really good. Where did Michael go? I need an audience member. I had to hug her. You hugged someone in the audience with a paint gun? We have a Jackson Pollock and I think it's ginger. Congratulations, gingeri this. A. So much I'll cherish it. Check it out Michael's Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00.

