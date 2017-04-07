Transcript for Hot air balloon crash lands in alligator filled pond

We'll turn to Florida now where a hot air balloon had to make emergency landing in a pond filled with alligators and it all played out on camera. Here is ABC's Nick watt. Reporter: This is the moment a hot air balloon crash lands into a pond in Orange county, Florida. Folk, we are going to get a little bit wet. Reporter: The pilot carrying 16 people including children forced to make an emergency landing Monday because of wind. It was adrenaline, it was pumping. It was scary but I mean and now we are kind of making fun of it. Reporter: The pilot trying to avoid power lines aiming for a field off the turnpike but instead going straight into a pond filled with alligators seen here just moments after the crash. Oh, my god. Reporter: While the passengers tried to keep it light and calm -- You pay extra for the water landing, guys. Reporter: Riders say it was far from funny. The basket overturning sending screaming and crying passengers into the water. One woman landing underneath the basket. It was serious. Just lucky that no one got hurt. Reporter: The balloon operator saying in a statement we're both relieved and sad for our passengers. We're relieved they're okay but we know this has not been the fantastic experience we were looking for. We're committed to making things right with them. For "Good morning America," Nick watt, ABC news, New York. Not fantastic to say the least. That's an understatement. Thanks for Nick for his reporting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.