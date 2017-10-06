Transcript for Hot-air balloon in Illinois blown off course, collides with 2 other balloons

Really scary moments at a festival featuring hot air balloons. It left one of these balloons without a pilot. ABC's Eva pilgrim joins us with the dramatic video. Good morning. Good morning. Talk about a close call. What was supposed to be a fun ride in a hot air balloon blown off course. The pilot knocked out of the basket. The two passengers left to figure it out for themselves. Chaos at a central Illinois festival. Oh, no. Reporter: A sudden gust of wind causing one balloon to lift up sending it crashing into two others. The basket tipping, one person dangling out. He's hanging out. Oh, my god. No. Oh, my god. He's hanging. Please, please, please. Reporter: Eventually he's safely makes it on the ground but that man was the pilot. Left inside the basket his two passengers, now alone neither knew how to operate a balloon. I was kind of scared. I thought I was gone. I was kind of praying. Reporter: You can see the wind in control. Bruce Sanders trapped inside that gondola drifting to are a minute and a half. I grabbed the rope and it just came down real hard on top of me. He's coming down. The balloon fell on me. Reporter: Sanders knocked out taken to the hospital. The other passenger able to walk away despite the wild ride. This just the latest hot air balloon scare. Former NFL wide receiver Donte' Stallworth survived a close call four years ago leaving him and a friend badly burned. By the time I realized that we were going to hit the power line it was too late. Get this, one of the men who survived this most recent Illinois incident Bruce Sanders said he may try a balloon again, just going to make sure there's no wind. The trick is get right back on the horse. I don't know that I would go back up. That's the horse analogy. Not necessarily for -- Stop holding me accountable, Paula.

