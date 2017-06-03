Transcript for Hotel worker attack caught on camera

We are black with that terrifying incident caught on surveillance tape. A fearless hotel worker fighting off a masked attacker. Her quick reaction helped police catch him and ABC's linsey Davis here with the story. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning. Police say the man in this surveillance video lurking around a hotel lobby is a registered sex offender wanted for multiple assaults in three states. But thanks to this hotel worker who fought back, the alleged attacker is now behind bars. Scary moments caught on tape as this masked man creeps around the lobby of an Omaha hotel stealthily walking the hauls and peering around corners. Just after 3:00 A.M. Wednesday a female employee gets up from a back office, the alleged assailant springs into action as the two struggle, police say he tries to force her into a nearby bathroom but thee scheidts back and even manages to pull the mask off his face. He flees but then comes back to retrieve his mask from the woman who deputies say was on the phone with 911. Deputies say when he entered the lobby again without his mask they got a glimpse of his face. Police say the suspect is 29-year-old Zachery Lee person. This morning investigators are crediting the brave hotel worker for their success in identifying person. All because she was able to rip off that mask. Drop your center of gravity. Reporter: We asked a self-defense expert what someone should do to protect themselves. You want to use hard parts of your body to strike with such as your elbows and knees and aim for soft vulnerable area, eye, nose, throat and groin. Reporter: The Douglas county sheriff says person is a repeat offender and believes he would have struck again. He was pending sentencing for estimate Lahr attacks on female joggers and gas station employees in South Dakota and Nebraska between 2007 and 2017. Reporter: Hours after the hotel incident police in sioux City, Iowa, says person was involved in a similar incident at a college where a man on campus exposed himself in a women's bathroom. Person is currently behind bars with a million dollar bond awaiting sentencing in a different case. The sheriff says that he now thinks that more women are going to come forward saying they were a vic of this guy now that he's behind bars but how about that hotel worker holding on to that mask. She fought him for it. She certainly did. Use your elbow. That's it. Linsey, thanks. Coming up on our big board

