Transcript for House GOP health care plan hearing canceled due to storm

A view from capitol hill from our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce. So, we saw the speaker there encouraged by the cbo report but it's causing a lot of nervousness among Republicans on capitol hill. Reporter: Yeah, George, this score card is fresh ammunition for the bill's opponents and could make the Republican sales pitch even more difficult. Already we're seeing moderate Republicans say the report is giving them pause. Key senator Susan Collins says the number of Americans that could lose their coverage is cause for alarm. Now, the trump administration is disputing the report but Republicans are welcoming some of these numbers. Including the price tag. They're boasting that the bill could save the government $337 billion over the next decade and could lower premiums for some over time. Meantime, Breitbart that conservative website that was formerly run by president trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon has leaked a secret tape of speaker Ryan back after that "Access Hollywood" tape after the campaign. I am not going to defend Donald Trump not now, not in the future. His comments are indefensible. They're not in keeping with our principles so I'm not going to try to defend him. Interesting this is coming from Breitbart. They've had it out for the speaker for a long time. Reporter: Yeah, and no response from the speaker yet. This is rehashing an old fight but potentially sowing new divisions and they were first reported back in October. But this is the first time that we're actually hearing them and, of course, the first time the president will be hearing them too. By relee leasing them now conservatives who oppose the health care bill may be trying to drive a wedge between the president and speaker. That is what it looks like Mary, thanks very much.

