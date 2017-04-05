Transcript for House to hold vote on GOP health care bill

I guarantee you we won't miss that. News out of Washington, hours away from the big vote and their new bill to replace the Obamacare act has enough support to pass the house. President trump will sign an executive order relaxing restrictions on political activity by churches and charities making good on a campaign promise and heads to New York this afternoon, his first trip back to his hometown since the inauguration. First to capitol hill where the health care vote will get under way. The Republicans making some major changes overnight. Adding an $8 billion amendment to help cover pre-existing conditions. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has more details for us. Good morning there, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, for seven years house Republicans have been waiting for this day and now after weeks of debate, phone calls, even some arm twisting and personal pitches from the president, house Republicans are poised to act on their signature promise to the American people, to repeal and replace Obamacare. Overnight the house majority leader confident, Republicans are on the cusp of victory. We're going to pass it. We're going to pass it. Let's be optimistic whether life. Reporter: Announces they have enough votes to hold the vote. You feel good about it? I feel great about the count. Reporter: The last big sticking point concerns the bill would undermine protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions but on Wednesday two key Republicans struck a deal with the white house to bring the bill back to life. With this addition that we brought to the president and sold him on in over an hour meeting in here with him there were both yeses on the bill. Reporter: A new amendment giving states $8 billion over five years to help cover Americans with pre-existing conditions. Is this funding enough to protect people with pre-existing conditions? I asked the question whether the funds would be sufficient and the answer was, yes. Reporter: The medical community overwhelmingly disagrees saying that's just a drop in the bucket. The American medical association warning that people with pre-existing conditions will get second-class health care coverage if they are able to obtain coverage at all. House Republicans have spent weeks tweaking the plan in order to obtain enough support to finally dismantle the affordable care act. The current bill phases out Obamacare subsidies in favor of tax credits to help Americans Bua insurance. Ends penalties over time with Americans without insurance and phasing out the expansion of medicaid and optss -- lets states opt out of other provisions. Now, Democrats are blasting the bill saying it will have dire consequences. The original version was projected to leave 24 million more Americans uninsured over the next decade. Now, house Republicans are moving forward today before the new version has been analyzed meaning we still don't know exactly how many Americans stand to lose coverage or how much this bill will cost. And we do know, Mary, this bill still faces an uphill bill in the senate. Reporter: Yeah, if this goes on to the senate it is likely to be ripped apart. They are going to scrutinize this all over again on everything from medicaid to how Americans will pay for their coverage. This is a big day for Republicans but the bigger fight, robin, is far from over. It is. All right, Mary, thank you.

