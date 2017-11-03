House Intelligence Committee requests evidence for President Trump's claim that Obama wiretapped him More The committee is seeking any evidence for Trump's allegation that Trump Tower's phones were wiretapped during the presidential campaign. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for House Intelligence Committee requests evidence for President Trump's claim that Obama wiretapped him This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: House Intelligence Committee requests evidence for President Trump's claim that Obama wiretapped him

Now Playing: The Republican health care bill is expected to move forward despite opposition

Now Playing: Winter storms set to hit both coasts

Now Playing: Americans in Paris robbed in $400,000 jewelry heist

Now Playing: Kids' interruption of father's live TV interview goes viral

Now Playing: Judge denies "stand your ground" defense in Florida movie-theater shooting

Now Playing: Los Angeles police check on Richard Simmons amid concerns about his health

Now Playing: Daylight saving time is coming

Now Playing: Celine Dion lends voice to live-action 'Beauty and the Beast'

Now Playing: 'GMA' hot list: Emma Watson on playing a 'rebellious' princess

Now Playing: How to make spicy pork meatballs from The Meatball Shop

Now Playing: Uber driver's confrontation with police caught on camera

Now Playing: South Korea leader ousted after corruption scandal

Now Playing: Adoptions of older dogs surge, report says

Now Playing: Eldric Bashful performs duet with opera star Pretty Yende live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Emma Watson on the challenge of singing in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Now Playing: 'GMA' surprises opera fan Eldric Bashful with an ambush audition

Now Playing: Doctors discourage DIY braces trend

Now Playing: Inside America's largest indoor water park

Now Playing: How self-defense lessons helped a woman fight off her attacker Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46066357,"title":"House Intelligence Committee requests evidence for President Trump's claim that Obama wiretapped him","duration":"3:14","description":"The committee is seeking any evidence for Trump's allegation that Trump Tower's phones were wiretapped during the presidential campaign.","url":"/GMA/video/house-intelligence-committee-requests-evidence-president-trumps-claim-46066357","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}