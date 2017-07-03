Transcript for House Republicans reveal Obamacare replacement plan

Now to the new health care bill. Republicans are unveiling their plan to repeal and replace the affordable care act that could affect 20 million people. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has more and joins us from capitol hill this morning. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Robin, good morning. Republicans have been waiting years for this very moment. Upending Obamacare finally in their sights but before this new legislation was even released members of their own party were threatening to hit the brakes. This morning that central Republican pledge -- Tonight I am also calling on this congress to repeal and replace Obamacare. We will help Americans crying out for relief from Obamacare. Obamacare has failed and Obamacare must go. Reporter: Finally revealed. House Republicans outlining their plan to overhaul Obamacare. Their legislation phases out Obamacare subsidies in favor of tax credits to help Americans buy insurance. Ends penalties over time for Americans without insurance and gradually ends the expansion of medicaid which has provided coverage to more than 10 million Americans in 31 states. The Republican plan would freeze that expansion starting in three years. What we want to do is restore power to the states, put medicaid on a budget. Reporter: The plan also cuts funds for planned parenthood. The white house has proposed preserving federal funding for the group but only if they stop providing abortions. What doesn't change, coverage still cannot be denied based on pre-existing conditions and young adults can stay on their parents' plan until they're 26. Let me make clear a couple of things we're going to make sure. We're not pulling the August out from under people. Reporter: Even some Republicans are voicing concerns. Four key GOP senators balking at it to limit medicaid funding warning it does not protect people in the expansion. For others the plan doesn't go far enough. Rand Paul tweeting it sure looks like Obamacare lite. The white house welcomed the plan but didn't take sides saying it marks an important step towards restoring health care choices and affordability back to the American people. Now, this morning, big questions still remain. How much will this new plan cost and how many Americans will gain or lose coverage? Those answers won't come until the budget office releases its findings on the impacts of this new legislation. George. Let's talk to Jonathan Karl

