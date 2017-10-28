Transcript for Houston Astros player under fire for apparent racist gesture

In the sports world a controversy to talk about overnight at the world series. It came as a packed hometown crowd cheers the Astros on a night filled with tributes to. It was after what happened to a home run victory lap. ABC's Marcus Moore is in Houston with this story. Marcus, good morning. Reporter: Well, Cecilia and Dan, good morning to you. More than 43,000 people watched that game unfold here at minute maid park in Houston and, of course, Friday night's game did about bring about that controversy but for baseball fans it also gave them another wild show. That is smoked. It is gone. Reporter: Smashing hits dramatic slides and incredible catches, captivating the crowd. Astros taking three. Reporter: The Houston Astros takes game three against the los Angeles dodgers. A city now in the midst of triumph over tragedy in the wake of hurricane Harvey. J.J. Watt throwing out the first pitch in Friday's world series game. The Texans defensive end out with a leg injury raised $37 million for hurricane Harvey rerelief but there is morning. Yulieski gurriel under fire after this about Yu Darvish. He acknowledged how his gesture could be viewed as offensive. ESPN is reporting that the MLB plans to talk to gurriel about the incident. He will have a statement. I know he's remorseful. Reporter: Emotions both high and low laid bar on the feel and in the stands for a city back on the rise and aiming for a win. And back to that drama in the dugout. Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish responding saying it was disrespectful but also adds that no one is perfect and that is a learning moment for all of us. The dodgers and Astros take the field once again here at minute maid park once again at 7:00. Showing some understanding and forgiveness, sportsmanship, one might say. We appreciate tit. You have a lock cooking.

