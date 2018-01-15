Transcript for Hulu to stream two George Clooney series, 'Catch 22' and 'ER'

Yes, sir. Good morning, everybody. Happy Monday. If I act really happy, it will be. George Clooney. Not shabby. He is making his TV comeback. Times two. On hulu. Not once, but twice. Twice is nice. Paula. I would like to say. But third time is the charm. The popular streaming service hulu announcing it's won the bidding war for a series called "Catch 22" that cleanny will star and direct. It's about a World War II bombardier pilot trying to get home. This is his first series role since "E.R." He left that 20 years ago. Hulu announcing it will begin streaming all 15 seasons of the beloved '9s medical drama, "E.R." Which won 23 emmys. Launched the careers of so many terrific actresses and actors. Including that young George Clooney. I'm sure our girls will discover Clooney. Maybe it's better. They'll have the day off. Yes. Also in "Pop news" if you have trouble sleeping, and so many of us do, a new study points to a surprising and easy cure. Make a to-do list before you go to bed. It sounds really logical. That makes sense. Researchers at Baylor university say bed time writing is clearly linked with better sleep. They just completed the study where one group worked on everything they needed to remember for the next day. The other group wrote down the tasks they had completed in the last few days. And the to-do list group fell asleep nine minutes quirk on average than those looking back at what they had accomplished. Nighttime list making takes it off your mind. Takes away your worries. Clears your head for a better sleep. Seems like a really simple thing. I will use that. Worrying about what's coming up tomorrow. I have a note pad next to the bed that when I wake up in the middle of the night, I'll write stop. To-do. I love that. And then, there's an app that I hope you'll try out. We had a great time with it this morning. How the find your fine art doppelganger. This is called Google arts & culture. It allows you to search for the museum art work you most resemble. You take a selfie. Google will search the collections of more than 1,000 museums to find your double. We have a few examples. Adele, I mean this is great. She resembles this. Put them side by side. Adele. Next to it. Slide in. Can we see the side by side? No? Head of a woman. Olivia wilde's double is by an Italian artist. Woman with a veil. Look at those two. Paula Faris, we did yours. I would do this. But I didn't want to see it until we were live. Okay, get ready for it. I'm nervous. Your double is at the smithsonian. It's called summer by frank wchlt Benson. 1890. George, they had a few for you. The one I saw was something else. We didn't do that one. Your close match in the art gallery of Ontario. Oh, George! You took this -- and from the national portrait gallery of Australia. That's John monash. A military commander in 1919. You didn't show the first one. I decided not to. You and I did a lot. These are better than the first one? Yes. Those were the good choices. Yours were both -- mine was a man. What? Yeah, yeah, yeah. It's -- there you go. That's a man? That's a duke. The duke of reichstadt in 1815. Thanks, Google. You can put that down. All right. A little uncanny. The best part is, it gives you history. Interesting notes about the art. The artist. I think that's always the more we can learn about art. The more we can get kids involved. Go have some fun. Make fun of me if you want. I don't care. As long as you learn more about arts and culture. That's all we have on this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.