Transcript for Hundreds gather to celebrate the life of missing NJ teen Sarah Stern

But a thousand people gathering operate candlelight vigil. And all day celebration of the life of Sarah Lee stern the a nineteen year old who disappeared last December whose body has never been found. Two former friends of hers have been charged with her murder stern father saying they had time they had to pick a time. To let her rest and this was it. Pretty awesome to see so many people come out share. They knew or celebrate her life. Those could. Her family is keeping the team's memory alive through these Sara Lee stern memorial scholarship fund for the arts.

