Hurricane Franklin makes landfall along Mexico's Gulf Coast

The storm made landfall, slamming the coast, amid reports this year's hurricane season could be the worst in years.
0:43 | 08/10/17

Hurricane Franklin making landfall slamming Mexico's Gulf Coast it is the Atlantic's first hurricane. Of the season and ABC's rob Marciano has more good morning hey good morning Michael and it's a second landfall for Franklin. For the state of Mexico in the state of Veracruz cause a mother some of the video there came on shores and 85 mile an hour. Storm a late last night now its weekly rapidly as it slammed in these tall mound over 101000 people it's also backed building on the on the east side of this Mexico City isn't the path that they are protected by some of these mountain not going to be a wind event but certainly some rain. On the eastern slopes figuring maybe some mudslides there. Greater concern closer to home we have to tropical waves are watching this one has a computer models may be bending Odyssey but the other one is just off the coast of Florida to watch that carefully.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

