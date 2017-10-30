Transcript for Hurricane-strength winds pummel the East Coast

We'll have more, much more on that ahead. First that dangerous storm lashing the east coast this morning. Bringing hurricane-force wind gust, knocking out power across seven states. Rob is in Long Beach, New York, where they're seeing flooding. Good morning, rob. Reporter: Good morning, robin. It's been a rough night here in Long Beach. The winds have shifted but they're still blowing. Rain is still coming down although letting up and waves still pounding this beach. The coastal flooding. This stop sign, the water almost all the way up to the top. We had that tropical collection in Philippe adding heavy rains and hurricane-force winds to what's Elie become a ferocious fall storm. Torrential rain, flash flooding, and hurricane-force winds pummeling the east coast overnight. Wind speeds reaching up to 82 miles per hour in Rhode Island. The gale so strong these ceiling tiles in a hotel almost giving way. And in New Jersey, heavy rain giving way to flash flooding and high water rescues. This mother and son rescued by boat. It was in the front. It started getting -- it started rising and then I got in the back and then it started to just like flow out of the car. Reporter: Another driver narrowly escaping rapidly rising waters after his car was submerged. Climbing out, his driver side window. I couldn't open from inside. I just put the window down and got out. Reporter: And in Florida, time to clean up after four tornadoes touched down Sunday with tropical storm Philippe. Watch one of those twisters forming over west palm beach. And this storm hitting on the fifth anniversary of sandy which did major damage to the boardwalk I'm standing on rebuilt and reinforced with concrete. Though it pales in comparison has wide-reaching impacts in eastern new England where we find ABC's Adrienne Bankert live for us in Boston. Good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning to you, too, rob. Yes, of course, we've been seeing some wind gusts this morning but not like last night. We've been checking and across the northeast we've seen more than 200 cancellation, more than 100 delays. Travelers rushing, calling in trying to get their flights changed. Many airlines still issuing travel advisories and wind the major concern. In Massachusetts, we've seen gusts as strong as 80 miles per hour. It was enough to blow you sideways and, of course, enough to down trees and power lines. Currently at last check more than 1 million people across seven states without electricity. George, over to you. Adrienne, thanks very much. Let's get more on where this is headed from our chief meteorologist ginger zee. Ginger. George, Long Island railroad, metro north, amtrak till this morning have delays because of video like this. Power lines you can see on the track, trees down and those sparks flying. Flames beginning there and what I wanted to show you now is the storm is not over. We actually are seeing some really heavy rains up through parts of New Hampshire. Flash flood warnings but look at this line about to come into new York City, believe me in about 20 to 30 minutes you'll look out that window. It will look a lot different. Predator Renkes with strong winds so it is far from over. About six to eight hours left and flood warnings that stretch back through western New York but even bigger deal as Adrienne emphasized the wind, could see 30 to 40-mile-per-hour gusts this afternoon. All right, ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.