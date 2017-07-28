Transcript for Husband arrested in woman's death on Princess cruise ship

We begin with those new developments in that cruise ship tragedy. The victim's husband is now in custody facing charges as witnesses reveal what they saw unfold. ABC's Linzie Janis is here with more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Some passengers say one minute they were watching a performance of a murder mystery dinner theater and the next minute they were in a real-life version. One witness even confronting the alleged killer asking him what happened. Overnight, Kenneth Manzanares, arraigned, charged with murdering his wife Kristy during an alaskan cruise on the "Emerald princess." I don't remember the last time we had a murder on a cruise ship in Alaska. Reporter: According to an FBI criminal complaint, security officers responded to an incident in the couple's room finding Kristy with a severe head wound, blood on Kenneth's hands and clothing. One passenger telling agents he saw Kenneth dragging the 39-year-old realtor's body toward the balcony. We don't know what he intended to do once he got her out there. Reporter: When asked what happened, Kenneth allegedly telling that passenger, she would not stop laughing at me. At one point one of the couple's young daughters running to get help. She was saying to my sister-in-law. I knew my dad would do this. Reporter: All 4500 on board forced to stay put as it docked in Juneau. The FBI interviewing more than 200 passengers and crew. This morning, friends back in Utah heartbroken for the couple's three daughters who were on the ship with them. They've lost everything and their world is upside down now and we have talked to them and they know we love them and are here for them and our house is their house and they know that. Reporter: On its website Kristy Manzanares' employer sotheby's international realty saying she loved volunteering at local school, cheering on her daughters at soccer gapes and spending time with extended family. Kenneth Manzanares has not yet entered a plea. According to that criminal complaint when FBI agents were taking him into custody he spontaneously said to them my life is over. Just think of those children. Thank you, Linzie. Newly released video

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.