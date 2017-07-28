Transcript for Imagine Dragons open up about upcoming tour

Starting with the big man, Dan. Want to say congratulations on the new album out three weeks now, I'm going to brag for you and went gold in less than a month. Topping the charts, and I understand there's some significance with the album's title. "Evolve." Yeah, it was the first time we took actual time off the road, we went home, rereconnected with family, kind of our roots and I think that sonically it's an evolution for us, mentally we went through quite a big evolution reconnecting with family and the Earth and the universe and so, yeah, we felt that it was appropriate and for all those reasons. So the music has evolved. Yeah, it has. Time off. I hope. And but you're getting ready to hit it again. North American tour starts next month. Yeah, yes. Next month and then we're going to be announcing dating all over Europe, Asia, New Zealand, Australia so going all over the world but, yeah, it starts next month in North America. Are you re-energized and ready for this. I mean I have newborn twins that are coming out on the road for me, twin girls.

