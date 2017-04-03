Transcript for New immigration proposal would separate mothers and children attempting illegal border crossing

We move on to another story involving the trump administration making news on another front. ABC news learned the department of homeland security is considering separating families who illegally cross the U.S. Border. ABC's Gloria Riviera is in Washington with more on this proposed policy. Gloria, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. That's right. Part of president trump's overhaul of immigration policy would prioritize employability and skills over family ties, a tenet many Republicans not all have long advocated. We are already seeing what can be painful repercussions. This morning, sources tell ABC news the department of homeland security is actively considering a plan to separate mothers and children illegally crossing the U.S. Border. Officials briefed on the proposal characterize the move as a deterrent. We're getting really bad dudes out of this country. Reporter: The possible plan co comes as scenes like this making headlines nationwide. A distraught father team 13 years old taking her father into custody as he drops her off for school citing multiple prior criminal convictions. It's really hard what we're going through. It's terrible to feel and see your family being broken apart. Reporter: Her family is not alone. People are scared. The number one topic of conversation among immigrant families. Reporter: In Mississippi 22-year-old vargas hid in a closet as I.C.E. Agents detained her brother and father protectioned under DACA. She's been an outspoken critic. Today my father and brother await deportation as I continue to fight this as a d.r.e.a.m.er to help contribute to this country. Reporter: Despite having no criminal record, vargas herself was arrested and processed for deportation after giving a press conference at an immigration rally. I.C.E. Officials tell ABC news she was the subject of a targeted immigration enforcement action because her status under DACA lapsed in late 2016. Vargas' attorney said the woman could be deported to Argentina without a hearing. Her DACA expired in November and her attorney says it took her until February to save the nearly $500 she needed to renew her status. That window, I.C.E. Says, makes her ineligible for a hearing. Paula. All right, thanks for sharing those stories for us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.