Transcript for Impact of US airstrike in Syria on the war on terror

Let's turn to ABC news chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross. How does this impact the ongoing war on terror in that region? That's right, Amy, in the complicated dynamics in Syria, anything that weakens the Assad regime can the effect of helping ISIS based in Syria which seek the end of the Assad regime and heard reports this morning from the region that ISIS followers see the U.S. Attacks as worthy of celebration and that's the last thing U.S. Military planners wanted to do as they set out this attack. Enough to send a message but not enough to bolster the terror networks which have been under sustained pressure from U.S. And coalition partners in Syria. So then what is the fear of retaliation? Well, the growing number of U.S. Troops inside Syria fighting ISIS face the most immediate threat of retaliation but they're fully equipped to handle anything the Syrian army could throw at them. This morning the larger concern is whether Syria or its partners including Iran and Hezbollah would take on U.S. Facilities overseas or in this country as retaliation for the U.S. Air strikes. The threat is not considered that serious but it also, Amy, cannot be completely dismissed.

