Transcript for Implications of US Sanctions on Russia

We want to bring in colonel Steve ganyard and Matt dowd. Gentlemen, thanks for joining us on this Friday. Good morning. And, Steve, let's start with you. This appears to be the beginning of a new cold war. You just heard in Mary's peace the Russian foreign minister is proposing expelling diplomats there in Russia. Yeah, I don't think it's a new cold war, Paula. I think this is more like cold war 2.0 and been going on for several years and so I think what we're seeing at the end of the Obama administration is playing out the last chapter in the putin/obama saga, but it's a cold war that's been going on for several year, the 35 people we kicked out is a strong message. They'll retaliate. The sanctions aren't impressive. The reset button that president Obama was looking for at the beginning of his administration is really going to be president trump's here in the next few months. Do you think these sanctions go far enough and do you think a president trump will roll them back anyway. We'll see what he does. I was thinking this morning, Dan, about how we've lost so many stars from the 1980s in the course of 2016 and now we have a president-elect who is burying the foreign policy of Ronald Reagan who called Russia and the soviet union an evil empire and he is basically saying we're done with that. It's time to move on. I find it fascinating that Donald Trump said it's time to move on from a cyberwar, an active cyberwar with Russia but he actually can't move on from a bad restaurant review or not winning an Emmy for "Apprentice." It is an amazing situation. Curious for sure. Steve, the trump administration said that it could taeko vert action. What exactly does that mean? Well, covert in the sense that we would do something and we wouldn't have our fingerprints on it but you've nalled it it doesn't make much sense either so I think if they do something there's a real danger with an offensive cyberattack on Russia because we really don't know what the second and third order effects of one of those attacks are. It could blow back on the united States and the clock is also ticking here, Paula. The current administration doesn't want to create a mess that has to be cleaned up because then it would become part of their legacy so it's -- something going to be hacked back it has to happen in the next days if not weeks. Could turn into a mess. Steve ganyard and Matt dowd, we appreciate your analysis and happy new year.

