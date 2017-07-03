Transcript for When is it important to be frank with your friends?

Jesse, you'll kick things off. We'll start with an oral and dental hygiene. I have a question for you guys -- great way to start. George, do you eat breakfast in the morning, you come here to studio. Before you get ready to go on camera what's the last thing you check for -- Of course. See if you had food in your teeth. We have a lot of help around here. Good point. We're lucky. There are a lot of people that apparently don't tell their friends when they have food in their teeth. No in it happened to Katy Perry this past weekend. She was on the red carpet at an awards show. Here she is and looks phenomenal. Gorgeous. She then posted this photo on Instagram though and I want to you check it out. It looks like there might be food in her teeth and she writes, currently taking applications for real friends who aren't afraid to tell me there's quinoa in my teeth. So my question to you guys, would you tell your friends? Oh, my gosh. Lipstick thing in George always goes -- when I get lipstick on my teeth. That's what friends do. Not even friends. If you see someone and you're talking to them. I think people -- I think people sometimes are embarrassed and they think they'll be -- listen, guess what, guys -- Blanket statement, let's all be comfortable with it and make a new -- If I have pizza on my face or food in my teeth that's not the look I'm going for. Jesse, Jesse, you actually have both. Perfect. I want strangers do to it. If I'm walking down the street I need someone to walk up and say, hey, Mr. Palmer, a bird pooped on you. His has really taken a turn. A lot of passion there. Absolutely. You know, Katy Perry needs more help. Yes. Katy Perry. We think you need a little help too right now. You look great. Thank you. To your point we have a lot of help here. We do have a lot of people backstage. We have a lot of friends in Walt Disney world. Let's head there and our friends at the "The view" are there all week long. Whoopi Goldberg. Whoopi Goldberg. Hello, whoopi. I know you got some friends there with you. We saw you yesterday with the gang. How are things going so far? It's been going really well. I've gotten to do all kinds of insane stuff and it's been fantastic. I got chip and Dale and master Mickey mouse with us and we've been running amok. Didn't you surprise some people? Didn't I see you surprise some people earlier, some surprised guests. You know, I -- yeah, I did. I just ran up to people and while they were photographing each other and I photobombed them. Just to see what would happen and it was kind of great, you know, it was kind of great but then they had to rein me in because I was making trouble everywhere. I was popping up in bad places. You know. The girls going in -- no, come out of the bathroom. Don't do that in there. It was a whole thing but it's been amazing. You popped up in a lot of good places as well. Disney classics like "Toy story," "Lion king." Why is this so special to you in connection with your mom. You know, for me Disney means family and because when I was little, on another network, they used to be "The wonderful world of Disney" and so my mother used to say to my brother and I, you know, one day I'll take you kids there and, you know, you grow up and hope things happen and things didn't work out the way she wanted to but when I got into a good position, I took her. Oh. And she didn't know that she was going so we're in the car for like two hours because L.A.X. To Anaheim is a little bit of a drive. She's like, where are we going? You'll see and we got out and she missed the sign. So she said why -- whose cars are these in the parking lot? I said, did you miss the sign? I said, look. She looked up and saw Disney -- and burst into tears and she said, I always thought I would take you kids and my brother and I says doesn't matter who took who. We're here so it means -- it makes me closer to them. I miss them so much as you know. I know. That this is any time I come here it's like I'm with the family. That's beautiful. Oh, gosh. That's beautiful. And there's so many families that share a similar story like that. Hey, tell us were this new land, the pandora-the world of avatar. Oh, my gosh. You are not going to believe what you see when you go in there. Pandora is extraordinary, as you know it's based on the film "Avatar" and James Cameron and I went through and I have to tell you you've never seen anything like this. It is the most ex-2r0erd thing I've ever seen and the Disney imagineers coupled with James Cameron's brain have created a visceral Pandora. You can touch things. Can you see things, it's extraordinary. You'll see it later on. It's amazing. Oh, it looks that way. And, you know what, we are going to celebrate you guys, 20 years "The view," 20 years. The 20th anniversary. Ah. Oh, nice. So a little cake to celebrate. That's a nice cake here. Well -- I don't know if it's big enough to feed everybody. Well, everybody might not get it but I know we got it. Because we can show it, you know, we can show but if it doesn't make it to all of the women, you know, they're always watching their weight anyway. Me, I don't care. So I'll be very happy. Thank you, guys. Thank you. Always keeping it real, whoopi Goldberg. Bless your heart. Thank you. Have a great time. Thanks for being with us. That was really cool that she got up to be with us. Thursday, we have a sneak peek at Disney's new pandora-the world of avatar right here on "Gma" and tune in all week long for "The view." You see how they're taking over Walt Disney world in Florida. This morning the show welcomes Sherri shepherd. And "Hot topic" but I think they have to temper them down because they're in Disney world. Mild topics. I like it. Still get it going. 11:00 A.M. Eastern on ABC.

