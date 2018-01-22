Transcript for Inside the first Amazon Go store

Amy, thank you. Amazon go. A brand-new kind of convenience store. Opens today in Seattle. Somewhat the idea here? Reporter: Well, the idea starts with the fact, George, that Amazon dominates online sales. Why? Because they made shopping insanely easy. Click it, buy it, done, right? To grow the reach, they're bringing the convenience to the real world. Imagine a store with no lines and no cashiers. Well, it's now a reality. Today, the Amazon go convenience store in downtown Seattle is open to the public. What would shopping look like if you could walk to a store, grab what you want, and just go? Reporter: Stoppers need the app to event territory the store. They take the pruks they want and go. No checkout. Amazon has been a trend-certificate and they're shaib shaping the way millennials shop. And what they're going to expect from rel tailers going forward. Reporter: How does it know what you have taken? There are hundreds of cameras throughout the store. Amazon has the same technologies as those in self-driving cars, computer vision, and sensor fusion. When you leave, our technology adds up your cart. Your receipt is sent to the app. And you can keep going. This style of shopping targets the millennials. They're all about Smar smartphones. Saving time speed. They're Helt conscious, they want to see the labels. Is this vegan? Is this gluten-free? Is this dairy-free? Reporter: Amazon is not the only retailer trying to make checkout lines a thing of the past. At this wall mat outside Houston, scan as you go. And then check out. You may wonder about the 3.5 million cashier jobs in the United States. Walmart and Amazon say these jobs won't be in jeopardy if the stores spread. The company will change the roels of its employees. Amazon go. No lines. No checkout. No. Seriously. Reporter: And keep many H mind, to shop in this store, you need to have the Amazon app installed on your phone. Guess what else you'll do with the app? Buy more stuff from Amazon.com, of course. Of course you will. I know they have had a test store in their headweath quarters for awhile. You checked it out? Reporter: I did. They have been testing it with employees. The feedback is interesting. It's all about the food. No sloppy nachos. Fresh food. Dressing on the side. Gluten-free options. Amazon said instead of head count for sash sheers, they want to employ a ton of food prep people to make sure they can make fresh, healthy food available in these types of convene yeens stores. It's revolutionary. A little bit of the whole foods influence.

