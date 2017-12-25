Transcript for Inside the Christmas decoration warehouse behind New York City's famous displays

I love how our audience has transformed into these wonderful helpers on Christmas day. The city transforms into a winter wonderland as well. Ginger, you went to the north pole? This is unbelievable. I didn't know it existed but it does, from 18-fool long candy canes to the Christmas tree at radio city music hall, this place is your fantasy 4r57bd. . Reporter: It's the most wonderful time of the year in New York City and along famed fifth avenue, all the halls are decked and glowing with Christmas cheer. But before the city transforms into a winter wonderland, the holiday magic all starts here. This year we have installed about 1,000 Christmas trees and over 10,000 wreaths and almost 5 million lights. Reporter: Fred is CEO of American Christmas, in charge of decorating many of Manhattan's most famous buildings. We decorate radio city music hall and do everything for Rockefeller center except the Christmas tree. We do of course sacks fifth avenue and Cartier. Ferragamo. Small companies. Reporter: From trees and wreaths to bows and Garland and ornaments, novelty items, the company's 110,000 square foot warehouse has it all. This is our decorations department. I feel like I want the go shopping but that's not what this is for. Reporter: If the building's big, the decorations are even bigger. I will go ahead and say it, the biggest wreath I've ever seen. This is a 16-foot diameter wreath with a pretty giant bow. These are 18-foot tall candy canes that hang at 9 west 57th street. There's nothing probably more iconic than a completely lit up path panther. Cartier is a client of ours and we developed panthers for them that sit on the ledges of the exteriors of their stores. This is a rendering that we did for sacks fifth avenue. Reporter: One of their standout projects, this dazzling department store light show. More than half a million lights synchronized to music leaving audiences wowed. For Fred and his team, the business of Christmas is a year-round job. During the busy season we have 200 employees. Wow. So 65 full time and 135 seasonal. Our seasonal people start coming back June 1st. Reporter: But those months of tireless work are all worth it in the end. It really is a tremendous feeling to walk through the city with family and friends and really enjoy what we've accomplished. That place was so special. I think the next natural step is letting us all in so we can shop. Every ornament of over size and color. I love a good Christmas shop and that place would do it for me. I need some stuff for the house. Ginger, thank you for that. Christmas cheer is also

