Transcript for Inside look at the murder mystery in Cape Cod town

Well, god bless him. We'll begin this half hour with the murder, though, that rocked a beautiful Seaside down on cape cod. A single mother found stabbed to death. Her young daughter was left unharmed by her side and ABC's sunny Hostin has more. Good morning to you. Good morning. Well, at the time this was the first murder in 30 years to rock the small new England town. It was followed by a lengthy investigation with the entire town under suspicion and today serious questions remain about how police handled the case and if they got the right man. -Year-old Christa Worthington was found murdered in her truro home. Stabbed through the chest. Reporter: Her 2 1/2-year-old daughter found unharmed near the bead. There was some evidence she took her Sippy cup and tried to feed her mother and wake her mother up. The cape had never seen or witnessed an event like this ever. Reporter: The Worthington family goes back generations here in truro where they are rich in property. Christa inherited her mother's weather-worn cottage. Her father was a Harvard educated lawyer. It was a very privileged upbringing. After high school Christa went to Vassar. She actually was the bureau chief in Paris for "Women's wear daily" and wrote for all the major magazines, cosmo, Harper's bazaar. There was nothing to indicate who it might have been. The house at 50 deep Poe road is isolated. I couldn't imagine who could have killed her. I couldn't even think of it. They have problems here because this crime scene was managed very poorly. The police here have not had to deal with a murder in maybe a generation. Two general -- three generation, who knows. These people are not trained to handle a murder scene. The blanket was thrown over the victim. That contaminated the body. While the crime scene was not pristine they found critical evidence, DNA. We believe that Christa Worthington was involved in an intimate relationship with a person prior to or relatively con temp andous with her death. The police and district attorney were desperate. They have not solved this case so they decided to do a very unusual thing. Reporter: Investigators took the controversial step of launching what's called a DNA dragnet. They asked all of truro's roughly 800 male residents to voluntarily give DNA samples. Who did the police question? Everybody. And they did so indiscriminately. Literally hundreds of people. Myself included. Almost everyone in town was a suspect. After three years of investigation, the police finally get this DNA break and they make an arrest, but they arrest someone that no one would have expected. So it turns out that the DNA dragnet did not find them the killer. The DNA they got a hit on they had had for maybe over a year. The big question remains has the wrong man been in jail for 11 years? Yeah, I know you're trying to get to the bottom of that. Sunny, you know, we saw it in the piece that the police there had rarely investigated murders and there are questions of possible contamination at the crime scene. I want to read what the D.A. Said to ABC news about possible contamination. He said obviously initially responding police and emergency medical technicians have to enter a scene to assess the threat and treat the injured. No crime scene is pristine. This one was better than many but how problematic is how this situation was handled? Extremely problematic. I mean if you think about it, a murder had not been investigated in the town for 0 years and didn't know what to do. When you take a blanket and throw it over the body you are contaminating the entire crime scene so I think there are real problems with this case because of the way it was handled. And Christopher Mccowan has been behind bars for over a decade and had three motions for a new trial denied. You spoke to him. Can you tell us about the conversation. I spoke to him and wanted to see him in prison. They wouldn't allow us to do that. They said it was for his protection which didn't really make a lot of sense but spoke to him and interviewed him for over an hour and always maintained his innocence and it was fascinating to me how believable he was. How forthcoming he was. How honest he was and he said I had a consensual sexual relationship with this woman and I know people don't believe that but that is what happened. You think it's important to re-open the case? I think it's very important because we want justice. We want the truth. And if this man has been in prison wrongfully imprisoned for 11 year, you know, don't we want to free him? Sunny, thanks for your extraordinary reporting. A reminder see the two-hour "20/20" documentary "A killing on the cape" tonight on ABC. Sounds like a great two hours of television. It's really well done. If I do say so myself. You're allowed to say so. Anything you do is well done.

