Transcript for Inside Prince Charles' marriage to Princess Diana

A new book making headlines on prince Charles -- new ref layings about his marriage to princess Diana and what he was like behind closed doors as a husband and a father. Jesse palmer has details. Prince Charles and never before shared stories and what really went on in one of the most high-profile marriages of the 20th century. Take a look. This morning, a bombshell new book making headlines. The tell avenue all that reveals details about the future king that have been kept very private. This book really explores the fact that they were deeply unhappy or at least, you know, Diana was from literally day one of their marriage. Reporter: A glimpse into Charles and Diana's marriage. From the very beginning. Charles reportedly unsure about whether he wanted to propose to the 19-year-old Diana. His father prince Philip urging his son to make up his mind. In a letter to the then 32-year-old Charles. Prince Philip wanted to be fair to Diana because he didn't want her reputation as a sort of young 19-year-old, you know in British society ruined and he spelled this out to Charles in a letter saying, look, the time has come. You need to either marry her or cut her loose. Reporter: The book revealing the ill-fated marriage almost never happened. With prince Charles experiencing cold feet just before their 1981 wedding. Going into something like I think he felt that was it for life and as he wasn't sure if the relationship, I think he felt trapped. Reporter: But as their marriage progressed despite constant fights with Diana, Charles was by all accounts a loving and devoted father behind closed doors, much different from the sometimes removed and stern public image he projects. He was a very hands-on father, very early on and would always get back from royal engagements as much as he could to give William and Harry baths and put them to bed. Reporter: Through it all one constant Camilla his now wife. The key thing with this book, it just heightens the fact that for Charles there was never anybody else. There was never anyone else who was going to fit all his needs. It was always Camilla before she got married, before he got married and throughout. Reporter: The biography is out tomorrow. For now Charles and his beloved wife Camilla are touring Italy an Torp the man who will be king will meet with the pope. All right, Jesse, thank you. Big ref layings in that book.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.