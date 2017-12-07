Inside the special investigation into Russian election interference

More
ABC News' Pierre Thomas reports on the growing legal team assembled by special counsel Robert Mueller and potential legal concerns for Donald Trump Jr. regarding his meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.
1:15 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the special investigation into Russian election interference

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48584037,"title":"Inside the special investigation into Russian election interference","duration":"1:15","description":"ABC News' Pierre Thomas reports on the growing legal team assembled by special counsel Robert Mueller and potential legal concerns for Donald Trump Jr. regarding his meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.","url":"/GMA/video/inside-special-investigation-russian-election-interference-48584037","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.