Inside the unraveling between Trump, Comey

More
President Trump praised then-FBI Director James Comey while on the campaign trail but his relationship with Comey appeared to sour once he took office and ended with Comey's surprise firing.
2:16 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the unraveling between Trump, Comey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47481845,"title":"Inside the unraveling between Trump, Comey","duration":"2:16","description":"President Trump praised then-FBI Director James Comey while on the campaign trail but his relationship with Comey appeared to sour once he took office and ended with Comey's surprise firing.","url":"/GMA/video/inside-unraveling-trump-comey-47481845","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.