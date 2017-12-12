How to use Instagram to find deals this holiday season

More
ABC News' Becky Worley shares her pro tips on how to find the best deals on hot holiday gifts by scrolling through your Instagram feed.
2:35 | 12/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to use Instagram to find deals this holiday season

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51730913,"title":"How to use Instagram to find deals this holiday season ","duration":"2:35","description":"ABC News' Becky Worley shares her pro tips on how to find the best deals on hot holiday gifts by scrolling through your Instagram feed. ","url":"/GMA/video/instagram-find-deals-holiday-season-51730913","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.