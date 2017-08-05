Transcript for Instagram launches the mental health awareness campaign #HereForYou

We are back now with an exclusive look at how one of the world's biggest social media networks, Instagram, is creating a safe community for its more than 700 million users. In addition to already flag and disabling harmful comments and posts taking a stand for mental health awareness with the #hereforyou campaign. I had a chance to sit down with their chief operating office Marty Levine and "Pretty little liars" star troian who shared her own personal struggle. I knew something was off but didn't want to speak about it because I didn't want to feel like an outcast. Suicide affects 100,000 people each year. I don't want to lose my life to an illness. I want to live it. Reporter: An exclusive first look at the powerful new global campaign launching on Instagram. #Hereforyou. Encouraging users to share their own struggles with mental health. Tell us a little about this campaign. People come to Instagram to tell their stories in a visual way and through an image they're able to communicate how they're feeling, what they're doing, so we decided to do is to create a video campaign. Highlighting these communities of support that exist in Instagram and we feature three different community members who are all dealing with different issues from eating disorders to depression to a guy in the uk who lost his brother-in-law to suicide. Reporter: Instagram teaming up with "Pretty woman" star troian Bellisario opening up about her own battle. Eating disorder, something you're well aware of and have been so outspoken and it's helped a lot of people. Once you have an eating disorder it's something you're always in touch with and a constant journey forward. I have a lot of friends and fans who feel sometimes like Instagram is the place in which you have to make your life perfect. You have to show only the best version of your life. Only the happy moment, only the highlights and it leaves a huge part of your life that is hidden and in the dark. That's not life. That's not life. That's not life at all. You've been a wonderful ambassador for that and in so many ways and I know you had a group of friends who staged an intervention when you needed it. Yeah. And it was your community, not everybody has that and that's why this campaign is so vital because -- Exactly. An Instagram is offering tools and a connection to speak to people, to speak to professional, to review online literature and to connect you to a community that can get you the help you need. What is your hope? What at the end of the day do you hope to see? The #hereforyou is something that people say all the time already on Instagram. But by giving examples of people in the community, people who they might be able to relate to, you are not alone. Going through the health concerns that I had, I get very emotional people could see, you can't see when somebody is going through a mental illness and it's every bit as painful and every bit a disease as cancer and everything else so thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thanks. And in addition to this Instagram campaign troian wrote, produce and starred in a film about her struggle, it's called "Feed" and it opens on July 18th and it's wonderful to see social media used for good and Instagram has really been at the forefront of that helping each other. Good for them. I like what you said. Your struggles you can see it but mental illness a lot of types you can't see so thank you for that. I'm here for you. I'm here for all of you, guaranteed.

