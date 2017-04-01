Transcript for Saying Intel Briefing to Take Place on Friday, Trump Continues Doubting Russian Election Hacking

First, the trump transition. Inauguration 16 day away. Plenty of action already. Overnight, another tweet taunting the intelligence community about the claims of Russians hacking the election. Julian assange denies his leaks came from Russia. Brian Ross is here with the story. Reporter: Good morning, George. Donald Trump claimed via Twitter overnight that the report had been delayed and will now be delivered to him this Friday. In his Twitter post, trump continued to cast doubt about the role of the Russians. Perhaps more time needed to build a case, he wrote. Very strange. Now trump is being joined by the man who has been hiding out in H embass say in London for the last four years. Julian assange. The founder of wikileaks. Appearing on fox with Sean hannity. We can say we have said repeatedly, over the last two months, that our source is not the Russian government. And it is not state party. Reporter: But the head of the CIA says in effect, assange doesn't know what he's talking about. That it was the Russians. This report is going to include what it is we know about what happened. What was collected. What was disclosed. And what the purpose and intent of that effort was. Reporter: And officials say it's equally clear that the embarrassing democratic party e-mails were delivered to wikileaks by a middleman for the Russian, or what spies call a cutout. There's no way assange would have any idea who was behind dropping the information off. The Russian intelligence services are clearly capable of hiding their tracks. Reporter: Now the president-elect finds himself strange bedfellows with Russian president Putin and wikileaks' founder assange who deliver messages much like that of trump's transition team. They're trying to delegitimize the trump administration as it goes into the white house. Whether assange is a knowing participant or what the Russians call a useful idiot, it's hard to tell. Reporter: And officials tell ABC news this morning, both president Obama and the president-elect will receive their copies of the report with a briefing on Friday, George. There seems to be crossed wires. It appears the president-elect and members of his team were under the impression the briefing was coming elier in the week, probably yesterday. Reporter: That's right. Intelligence officials say that there was never a plan to deliver it before Friday. Whether it's a simple miscommunication or the growing distrust Mr. Trump is fueling with Twitter messages. President-elect trump putting the pressure on congress

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.