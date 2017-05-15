Interviews underway for new FBI director

Sen. John Cornyn, former congressman Mike Rogers and former federal prosecutors Alice Fisher and Frances Townsend are all under consideration to replace James Comey at the FBI.
Transcript for Interviews underway for new FBI director
Let's go to our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas with a look at the short list of candidates who could replace Comey. Good morning, Pierre. What are you hearing? Reporter: Robin, good morning. We saw a parade of candidates Saturday to replace Comey. It was a group that included two sitting up, a U.S. Senator John Cornyn of Texas and former congressman Mike Rogers who happens to be a one-time FBI agent and who received the endorsement of the FBI association. They clearly want one of their own. The candidates also include two active FBI executives and two women who are former federal prosecutors, Fran Townsend was George W. Bush's homeland security adviser and Alice fisher was an attorney in the criminal division of the justice department. Are there more? We're expecting more to be interviewed. They include former deputy attorney general Larry Thompson, former New York City police commissioner ray Kelly and sitting South Carolina congressman trey Gowdy. Pierre, thanks so much. We'll talk about it more

