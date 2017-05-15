-
Now Playing: Who will take former FBI Director James Comey's place?
-
Now Playing: The father of Gypsy Blanchard speaks out about 'Mommy Dead and Dearest'
-
Now Playing: Easy steps to protect your own digital life
-
Now Playing: Privacy debate emerges over 'textalyzer' devices
-
Now Playing: Miss District of Columbia wins Miss USA 2017
-
Now Playing: SC woman accused of killing her father
-
Now Playing: NY Yankees retire Derek Jeter's number
-
Now Playing: Family of Penn State fraternity brother discusses his death
-
Now Playing: Penn State student's family plans new lawsuit after his death
-
Now Playing: Trump's FBI firing brings Watergate comparisons
-
Now Playing: Interviews underway for new FBI director
-
Now Playing: Trump administration reacts to global cyberattack
-
Now Playing: Trump thought Comey firing would be 'very popular'
-
Now Playing: Law enforcement officials fear second wave of cyberattacks
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un celebrates latest North Korea missile test
-
Now Playing: Mother's Day by the numbers
-
Now Playing: From homeless to the NFL draft
-
Now Playing: Royals host Buckingham Palace kids party
-
Now Playing: Chicago hospital on lockdown after inmate steals gun
-
Now Playing: Cybersecurity researchers stumbled on 'kill switch' to stop global attack