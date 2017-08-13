What investigators will look at in Charlottesville incident

More
ABC News' consultant Brad Garrett breaks down what authorities will be looking for in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia.
1:42 | 08/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What investigators will look at in Charlottesville incident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49187568,"title":"What investigators will look at in Charlottesville incident","duration":"1:42","description":"ABC News' consultant Brad Garrett breaks down what authorities will be looking for in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia.","url":"/GMA/video/investigators-charlottesville-incident-49187568","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.