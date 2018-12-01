Transcript for How well does the iPhone X withstand a fall?

Thank you. We'll now go to our iPhone drop challenge. Something I hate to do because it never seems to work out well and the iPhone X is apple's most advanced and expensive phone ever. It's got glass on the front and glass on the back. Becky Worley dropped the phone from three different heights including the three-story building and, Becky, how are you doing? How did that work out? Not so well. But, hey, you know, you're not alone. Cell phone repair is a $4 billion industry. So to evaluate the iPhone X we went tore a pocket drop, the selfie drop and, oh, no, drops to see how the iPhone X held up. That sickening sound. Worried about the iPhone X priced at a thousand dollars a pop and both sides made of glass. How will it withstand drops we've come to dread? Apple advertises on its website that all three of its new phone, the 8, 8 plus and X are built with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone front and back. So we set up our own drop challenge with the iPhone X. Three iPhones worth $3,000 dropping from three different heights. Those heights, a pocket height drop about three feet. A selfie drop roughly five feet and a three-story drop, 28 feet. From the roof of this event Ven venue, the terrace from paramus, New Jersey. Nick guy is here to help us inspect the damage. From the waist height drop you mightxget a little chip but probably won't crack. It may. But from any higher than that I'm expecting them to break. Reporter: Dropping all three iPhone xs face down. First up, the pocket drop. This is pretty realistic, you pull your phone out of your pocket and a couple of little Dings but on the whole this looks fine. Next, our selfie drop. All right. Here goes. Not shattered. I'm actually surprised. Our last phone an extreme drop from the rooftop. Three stories up. Dropping this phone into a parking lot. Here goes. Oh. Back looks perfect. The front, wow. That is completely shattered to shreds. I expected the three-foot drop to be about what we got and I thought that from the five-not drop, I thought we would see more damage but it turned out just fine. Of course, the three-story drop, I think that's what I expected. It's not invincible. To check if any interior components have been damaged Jessa Jones of iPad rehab pull it apart. She puts them through a function test. Loud speaker seems to be working. Reporter: The phones dropped from three and five feet seem okay. It looks good. Reporter: The phone dropped from the roof has a trashed screen and is making some rather odd noises. I'm pretty sure that's the sound of the iPhone crying. Reporter: While the interior parts look okay, when we put an undamaged screen on it the cameras no longer function. This survived a monumental drop with fairly minor damage. Reporter: Jessa says even after the three drops, there's still one more challenge. I'm going to reserve judgment until it withstands the test of time. Wise. Oh. Pretty incredible that the phone from the roof had only minor interior damage. But we should add each drop is different. A drop on the edge or the back could have had totally different results, Michael. Becky, I'm surprised it didn't crack on the front and back from three stories. That's pretty amazing itself. What is the best advice you're hearing about taking care of your phone? Well, let's start with apple care. Apple's insurance coverage. $199 for the iPhone X. Totally worth it if you break the glass. With apple care the repair at the apple store costs 29 bucks if you have that insurance. If you get the front cracked, 99 for the back. Without apple care, 279 for the front glass, 549 if you break the back glass, ouch. Whoo apple care makes it seam cheap. You know, we have some cases here and what are the best options when it comes to cases because I think you get a case that should help in some way, I would imagine. It really should. And the folks at the wirecutter ranked cases and say they consider the best overall case to be the anker karapax that starts at $8.99. Apple's leather case for 49 and more protective option is the speck presidio grip, $39.95. That's locking it down and tell you like other websites the wirecutter does get a percentage of upon from retailers on cases sold through links on their site. Lots of options for protecting that investment, big investment. It is a big investment. Thank you very much, because I've already replaced a lot of phones and a lot of screens. I hopefully won't have to do it home because I'm taking this case home, everybody.

