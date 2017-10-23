Transcript for Possible ISIS-inspired terror plot reportedly thwarted

A possible terror plot foiled in Florida by the FBI. The sting they believe was started by ISIS. That suspect will face charges and Pierre Thomas has been tracking this story from Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Amy, good morning. News today we have another American allegedly willing to embrace ISIS ideology and apparently willing to commit mass murder of scores of innocent shoppers. Take a look at the dolphin mall in Miami. Sources tell us Vicente solano had targeted the shopping center with a huge bomb hoping to detonate what he thought, quote, was a weapon of mass destruction but it was all a sting. The bomb was a dud built by the FBI, solano apparently thought he was working with another islamic radical when it was really an undercover operative with the FBI. Officials at the dolphin mall say it was inappropriate to comment due to the ongoing FBI investigation. It is under seal but solano is expected in court today. Amy. Pierre, it is absolutely terrifying to think what could have happened. How often are we seeing these types of cases? Reporter: Amy, the suspect is one of more than 130 Americans charged in recent years with either trying to join ISIS or plotting attacks here at home. All right. Pierre Thomas, thank you.

