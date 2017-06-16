Transcript for ISIS leader possibly killed in strike: by Russian military

Joining us is ABC news consultant colonel Stephen ganyard. If baghdadi is, indeed, dead, what does this mean for the fight against ISIS. Robin, probably in the short term it will have some effect in the fight around raqqah. It may upset the ISIS leadership. So but longer term think about what happened after bin laden, not much. This is an ideological struggle. Not like North Korea where if Kim Jong-un was killed the regime would collapse. In an ideological structure like this killing an individual soldier may not have a long-term effect. As David just mentioned this is not the first time that he has been reported dead. So how do we know for sure? Well, we don't. Remember, raqqah is a city under siege so the rsians have no hard evidence. There's no DNA evidence that would suggest that he's dead. The other thing is this morning, robin, the department of defense and the U.S. Has told us that they've heard no chatter. So nothing to back it up. No intelligence to back it up. We need to remain suspect in the claim. I'm sure. Thanks so much.

