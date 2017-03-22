Transcript for ISIS targeting of commercial airlines sparked new electronics ban, sources say

George, now to new details about that electronic ban on flights heading to the U.S. From eight countries. ABC news learned the ban was sparked by new intelligence about possible terror blots. Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is in Washington with new reporting on that good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Good morning, robin. We have disturbing new evidence as ISIS may be evolving designing new capacities to target commercial airlines. Sources tell ABC news the latest restrictions for electronics on certain U.S. Bound overseas flights are based on new intelligence associates are developing technology to target commercial airliners with bombs that look like everyday electronics but secretly contain explosives. I've spoken a couple of types in the last week with the department of homeland security about a new aviation threat. Reporter: Congressman smallwell would not offer tails but ABC news learned the new threat came in several weeks ago and U.S. Authorities have been vetting it ever since even conducting a series of tests to see how viable the threat is. The conclusion, it can be done one source said. We know that our adversariers terrorist groups inside and outside the U.S. Seek to bring down a U.S. Bound airliner, one of their highest value targets. Reporter: They're concerned ISIS is trying to assert itself in targeting airliners in the same way that Al Qaeda has long been associated with. Developing creative bombs in printer cartridge, even shoes and underwear. Homeland security officials warn this week efforts by terrorists to bring down an airplane are, quote, intensifying. My sources are deeply concerned about ISIS now become players in sophisticated bombmaking. Michael. Thank you. Pierre.

