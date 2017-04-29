Transcript for Ja Rule's Fyre music festival billed as luxe turns into 'chaos'

a real fiasco at a festival. Revellers who shelled out thousands of dollars to attend a Coachella style event in the tropics now stranded and gio Benitez joins us with more. Reporter: A soldout event, 3,000 tickets sold. What was called the fire festival was instead going viral with the hashtag dumpster fire. Right now organizers are still trying to get people off the island of exuma. It was supposed to be a festival like no other, promotional videos showing off the island of exuma in the Bahamas. Instead -- Basically these are disaster relief. Reporter: Concert Goers finding an epic nightmare. It wasn't beachy at all. Chaotic. The exact opposite of everything we were promised. Reporter: Rather than domes and swanky yachts, accommodations were tents. The concierge desk, an empty shell. Concert Goers left scrambling through shipping containers to find their luggage. The kitchen scene here, stacks of styrofoam containers and plastic utensils. A $500 getting you this sandwich. No showers, bathrooms, running water, nothing. Kendall Jenner and Bella hadid, some of the social influencers touting the event. But even trying to get out was a problem. We have to deplane everybody. Reporter: People stuck at the airport without food or water, locked in for more than ten hours. The event's co-founder, ja rule says he's working to get things right but insists this was not my fault and that this was not a scam. But the ministry of tourism points the finger at the organizers. They did not believe that they required approval and permits from the government of the Bahamas. That is not the case. Reporter: But one organizer still looking ahead, telling the Hollywood reporter, we were a little naive in thinking for the first time we could do this ourselves. Next year we will definitely start earlier. I think they need to be held responsible because they basically abducted us. Reporter: And this morning ja rule promises in a tweet to refund everyone who bought tickets. The event of course is now being postponed and now we're learning red flags were reportedly raised weeks ago even before caterer pulled out. You heard right there, that hashtag dumpster fire. I think a new hashtag, what a mess. They're already talking about doing it next year. They are. So they're optimistic. Some people paid how much? Some people paid as much as $12,000. Incredible. Yeah, I'd want my money back too. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.